Sri Lankan tour a good omen for Int’l cricket revival: Zaheer

Islamabad

Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas Monday welcoming the Sri Lankan Cricket’s clearence to tour Pakistan said this was good news for a cricket loving nation and help revive international cricket.

Talking to APP, Zaheer said he has interaction with many foreign players and they are keen to play in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Monday approved a tour to Pakistan and its Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala said after a security assessment the team had been cleared to play three Twenty20 internationals including one in Lahore.

Thilanga Sumathipala said he was keen to take his team to Pakistan as his security experts have given go-ahead signal, especially Lahore being cleared.

“We have three T20s coming up against Pakistan in September and we would like to play at least one of those games in Lahore,” Thilanga said.

Zaheer Abbas known as the Run Machine, said, “It is wonderful that a team (Sri Lanka) attacked in Lahore is keen to revive international cricket in Pakistan. It is a positive message for other foreign teams, leaving no excuse for them to play here.”

Zaheer, who had two stints as captain of the national team in 1981 and 1984, said he hoped everything goes well and Sri Lankan team’s tour would leave cherishable memories for a cricket loving nation.

Speaking about skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaheer said Sarfraz has proved his mettle as a team leader and under his captaincy cricket would flourish.

Zaheer currently associated with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) said they were planning to open academies in the entire Punjab for male and female players.—APP