Sri Lankan monks visit Takht-Bhai, Hund

Peshawar

A 60-member high-level delegation from Sri Lanka on Wednesday visited their sacred places in Takhtbhai and Hund in connection with Visak festival to celebrate birthday of their Lord Buddha.

The delegation comprising Sri Lankan Ministers, envoy in Pakistan, Monks (religious leaders) and scholars performed their rituals in connection with the day.

Federal Joint Secretary Archeology Nazir Ahmed, Director Archeology Abdul Azeem and official of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present on the occasion.

The delegation said that such activities would bring the two nations closers and provide an opportunity to understand the culture of each other.

They said the Visak festival is celebrated across the world by the followers and the rituals continue for the whole month of May every year. On the occasion TCKP fully facilitated the visiting delegation.—APP