Sri Lankan Master Trainers to train TEVTA teachers, students

Staff Reporter

City and Guilds will provide 15 Sri Lankan Master Trainers in the field of Hospitality sector to Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). These Trainers will train 30 TEVTA Teachers and 3000 students in TEVTA Institutes at Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan cities.

Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said this while addressing the participants on the occasion of agreement signing ceremony at TEVTA Secretariat which was signed by Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh and Regional Director City & Guilds Mufthy Hashim here yesterday.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that Sri Lankan Master Trainers will provide training for a period of six months. They will reach Lahore at the end of next month. The purpose of this training is to provide international level training to our teachers so that the experience of our teachers may be reflected in enrolled TEVTA trainees. After successful launching of the said training program, TEVTA will also arrange training calendar with City & Guilds to train its newly inducted teachers and principals to enhance their professional skills.

Chairperson TEVTA further said that teachers are the big asset of our organization. Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority is giving great emphasis to provide latest training techniques to its teachers. TEVTA has also chalked out the training calendar for its in-service male & female teachers during the year. All these efforts are being made in line with the policy of Chief Minister Punjab to upgrade the professional skills of teachers because their enhanced teaching talent would be reflected in the skills of the trainees, he concluded.