Sri Lanka skipper doubtful for Champions Trophy opener

Colombo

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews has suffered a calf injury and may not play in their first Champions Trophy group match on Saturday, the cricket board said. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said he was “most likely to sit out” the 50-over match against South Africa at the Oval, in south London.

Mathews rejoined the team after a five-month layoff due to a hamstring injury that forced him to return home halfway through the tour of South Africa in January.

The board said Mathews, who turns 30 on Friday, had complained of stiffness and pain. A medical examination revealed a strain on the muscle. “Mathews will engage in supervised recovery over the next few days but will most likely sit out the first group stage match against South Africa,” SLC said in a statement on Thursday. —AFP