SPSC exams 2013

Since the Supreme Court of Pakistan judgement dated 13/03/2017, in respect of Suo Moto case No.18 of 2016, alarmingly no reexams schedule has been announced by the Sind Public Service Commission so far. Most likely the Chairman SPSC has restrained to announce the re exams schedule till all Members are appointed is justified keeping in view the SCP Judgement. If any one has gone through the judgement of SCP will surely find the appointment of Members is pre requisite to reconduct the said Exams. Since the new Chairman has been appointed but no Members so far. “Persons of integrity and competence possessing the prescribed qualification should be appointed to the vacant positions of Members of the Commission within four weeks of the announcement of this decision”, And Sub para (5) para 26 reads, “ A fresh written test for CCE-013 for the posts as advertised be held as soon as possible after the appointment of the Chairman and Members of the Commission and after the verification of the credentials of the existing/Remaining Members” Hence, sub para (3) and (5) of para 26 of SCP verdict states categorically two points:- (1) The appointment of Members within four weeks of the announcement of decision which was announced on 13-March-2017 (which attracts Contempt case) (2) The reconduct of CCE-2013 after appointment of Chairman, Members and due verification of existing two Members past service profiles. To my firm belief, the onus for appointment of new Members along with existing Members credentials verification which in fact has caused delay in Exams does not rest with the new Chairman. Rather most surely it is the responsibility of Sind Government. Keeping in view its nature of contempt of Court and apathy, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan is requested to take notice and may possibly refer the CCE-2013 to Federal Public Service Commission of Pakistan in order to ensure merit, transparency and without letting time to waste more. MOHAMMED MUSLIM SHAIKHKarachi

