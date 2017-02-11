Spring Plantation campaign starts in Sindh

City Reporter

Forest and Wildlife Department in coordination with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)-Pakistan, commenced the Spring Plantation Campaign 2017 in Sindh at Keti Bunder, one of the world’s largest arid climate mangroves site.

Sindh Chief Conservator of Forests, Riaz Wagan speaking on the occasion said that 5,000 mangrove saplings are being planted by the local community volunteers at Keti Bunder.

“Eight species of mangroves were found in the Indus Delta but unfortunately four of the species have become extinct and presently only four species exit in the delta,” he mentioned on the occasion.

A senior government official said that Keti Bunder site for the Spring Plantation was selected due to its significance as a unique in being the largest arid climate mangroves in the world.

The site is also significant as Pakistan set a Guinness World Record by the Sindh Forest Department in 2013 for planting record number of mangroves saplings, he said.

Riaz also mentioned that spring plantation 2017 has also been initiated in all the districts of Sindh under the Green Pakistan Programme with major focus on local species.