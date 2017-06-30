Spreading laughter..!

EACH morning as I return from my walk, I find a slightly oldish man waiting for me, his back bent, body trembling with Parkinson’s, but eyes staring eagerly at gate. As soon as I enter, they light up; he totters forward, grasps my hand and presses, “Ouch!” I shout, “my fingers are broken! I’ll tell all my readers you’re to blame for no column today! Ouch!”

“Ha, ha, ha!” he laughs the sick man, and for a moment I see him straightening up and there is a smile on his face as he walks home. “You make my dad’s day,” said his son, “you make him laugh and with that he gets over his depression which Parkinson’s is known to bring.” I’m happy I can do that. There are days when I feel gloomy, and want to do anything but make somebody laugh, but when I see him waiting eagerly for me, I make it a point to leave him happy. So many of us boast peace of mind, but what use of this so called peace, if we cannot spread it around?

And one way we can is with laughter: After landing, one flight attendant announced, “Thank you for flying Delta Business Express. We hope you enjoyed giving us the business as much as we enjoyed taking you for a ride..!”

As a plane touched down and was slowing to a stop at Washington National, the pilot’s voice came over the loudspeaker: “Whoa, big fella, WHOA!” One pilot made this weather announcement: “Weather at our destination is 50 degrees with some broken clouds, but they’ll try to have them fixed before we arrive!”

“As you exit the plan,” a flight attendant said, “Please make sure to gather all of your belongings. Anything left behind will be distributed evenly among the flight attendants. Please do not leave children or spouses!” And passengers heard this just as they were to exit the aircraft: “Last one off the plane must clean it!”I can imagine the grin on all the passengers faces as they stepped out of these flights. I’m sure many had caught the flight to rush across because a dear one was ill, or to attend a loved one’s funeral, or it could be a businessman contemplating his losses and feeling sorry for himself, but with laughter a new perspective opened.

Have you ever stood at window and felt a sudden gust of breeze? That’s what a laugh does. It blows frown away from face, takes away worry and replaced with moments of joy.

I don’t know what you do for work, but try spreading laughter around and watch miracles take place, and something amazing is that the same joy goes round and comes back to you. Laughter is your inner peace being spread around..!

