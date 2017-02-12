Spot fixing reappears

SUCH is the lust of our cricket players for money that despite earning millions both from cricket and ads, they remain in reckless pursuit of money and do not hesitate to cross all boundaries thus undermining the game of cricket. Though not all of them can be accused of this behaviour yet some individuals in the past and now during the second edition of PSL, inaugurated the other day with pomp and show, have only brought disrepute to the game and the country.

The case in point is suspension of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif who were ousted from the PSL for their alleged attempts to corrupt the league with spot fixing while many other players are still being questioned. We appreciate the PCB for timely action against such players and expect strict punishment to those found involved in manipulation. This curse of spot and match fixing is not knew to our cricket as in the past we have seen some of our top players getting involved in this ugly affair. This not only cost them their career but also hurt Pakistan’s image in cricket playing nations. In 2010 ICC banned Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif for five years for their role in spot fixing during Pakistan’s tour to England in 2010. During the same year, Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria was arrested following allegations of spot fixing during a Pro40 win against Durham in 2009. The recent spot fixing scar has appeared at a time when the PCB was making all out efforts to bring international cricket back to Pakistan and also putting in great effort along with the sponsors to hold the second version of PSL in a successful manner by bringing in some top players from around the world. In our view, those who damaged the game should be banned for life and a hefty plenty be imposed on them in order to treat this scar once and for all. The PCB must initiate a reformation programme, which could help inculcate in players the love of game and country more than the money.

