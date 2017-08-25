Sports have never been on the priority list of any government whether civil or military in Pakistan. Although we have Sports Ministry at the federal as well as at the provincial level but we do not have a cohesive and well-designed sports promotion policy. The most popular and favoured sport is cricket and we have PCB which takes care of the game.

We have not been able to establish a basic structure for the development of this game. Our administration lacks vision and expertise to do so. There is too much politics in the game. After the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team, we have not been able to bring international cricket back. The fear of terrorists has ruined the prospects of any cricket taking place inside the country. Most of the international teams and players have refused to play matches in Pakistan.

Our exposure to international cricket is limited to Dubai, which is considered the second home of Pakistan Cricket. After the successful PSL Cup event, a ray of hope has been arisen for the restoration of international cricket to come to the country. Our players are hungry and eager to play cricket at home. Fans are delighted over the prospects of international matches to be played on the home grounds. Recently Mr. Sethi was elected Chairman of PCB after the retirement of Shaheryar Khan. I hope he will be able to bring back international cricket in Pakistan. In order to promote variety of sports in Pakistan we need to aggressively pursue an open policy. We should not favour one sport over another. Fair distribution and funding be made to each sport. We should attract local talent to various sports.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related