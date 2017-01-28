Sports help curb anti-social activities

Sukkur

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar has demanded of the government to raise the budget for sports as engaging youth in sports activities help in bringing down crime rate in the province. Talking to mediamen here on Friday, he said that Sindh government had begun the construction of sports complexes in entire Sindh.

In this connection he said that 38 sports schemes were already running, and Karachi Hockey Complex is one of the part of these schemes.

He further said that laste year 54 sports schemes on the special directive of Sind Chief Minister had been initiated in Sukkur, Larkana and Mirpurkhas. Highlighting the importance of sports, the minister said that sports activities play vital role in moulding society in positive way.

The Sindh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is committed to provide the latest sports facilities to youth, he added.

Minister said that government was allocating sufficient amount for the development, renovation of sports complexes and grounds at provincial level.—APP