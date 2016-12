Multan

Pharmacy Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) organized sports gala attended by students and teachers alike. Volley ball, cricket, football, tug-of-war, badminton, snooker, chess, musical chairs and other games were the part of the gala, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Students and the faculty members competed one and another in different matches.

Pharma partners won cricket match while second year students defeated their rivals in football match.—APP