Sports gala celebrations at Roots Millennium Schools

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Sports Gala was celebrated all across Roots Millennium Schools Campuses nationwide with great zeal and enthusiasm. The fantastic turnout from the parents and the pleasant weather were the perfect boost for the students on their very first sports day. Millennials showed their enthusiasm and excitement throughout the day. Colourful races were arranged for the young Millennials.

Once the races began, the air was filled with cheering and tons of encouragement for the young athletes. Races included bouncing ball race, hurdle race, scooty race, costume race, spoon race etc. the children were beaming with joy; the joy of participation and winning. The day ended with certificate and trophy distribution ceremony at each campus which was a cherry on top for all the Millennials.

A major part of learning comes from involving students in activities that they enjoy and can relate to. Through sports, the children can not only discover their own physical strengths but they can practically learn important life skills such as patience, team-work, sense of responsibility and above all, dealing with success and failure.

At Millennium Schools, Sports is an integral part of the total education of any child and is closely linked to other creative and learning experiences and skill acquisition. It makes a significant contribution to the all-round harmonious development of the mind and body. Physical activity is vital to the holistic development of young people, fostering their physical, social and emotional health. The benefits of sport reach beyond the impact on physical well-being and the value of the educational benefits of sport should not be under-estimated.