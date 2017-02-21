Sports activities at DA Zamzama Club

Sports Reporter

Karachi

DHA Clubs provide exquisite and exclusive sports, entertainment and enjoyment facilities to its members and public. Defence Authority Zamzama Club located at the centre of Carlton Market in DHA Phase-V has an oval shaped spacious sports stadium with an old astro turf laid which provides an exciting avenue for sports.

Zamzama club offers its stadium for holding sports events to schools/colleges on complementary/subsidized rates with a view to promote sports and outdoor activities in community. Such exciting sporting events in an open lively environment help to promote healthy and positive trends in society.

Recently a number of leading schools of the metropolis organized their Annual Sports Day at DA Zamzama Club. The schools included Ladybird School (Clifton Campus), Beachonhouse School (DHA Campus) and Avicenna School (Clifton Campus).

The students actively got engaged themselves in various athletics, racing and sporting activities in an open healthy environment and boisterously enjoyed the outdoor activities with lot of fun and fervour. A large enthusiastic crowd cheered the participating students.

DHA is committed to provide healthy, refreshing and aesthetically vibrant living environment to its residents and public at large.