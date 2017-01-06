SPO holds talk on crucial role of CPEC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) held an exclusive talk titled “Revitalizing Pakistan’s Energy Sector and the Crucial Role of CPEC” on Thursday here at a local hotel in Islamabad. Ziad Alhadad the former Director Operations of World Bank delivered the keynote address. As he has managed many projects on energy and helped set up the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program along with publishing many articles with respect to the Integrated Energy Policy (IEP) for Pakistan. Therefore, the talk was of immense importance. In his keynote address, Zia Alhadad described the issues faced by the country including growing energy deficit despite a substantial energy resource base, spiraling circular debt, exclusion of non-commercial energy in economic plans, absence of an integrated forestry and fuelwood policy, institutional weaknesses within subsectors and fragmented policy level institutional structure, inadequate provision for pro-poor and environmentally friendly energy policy, and legacy of lost opportunities.