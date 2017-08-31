Spirited Tank wins KP Inter-District Soccer C’ship

Peshawar

Spirited Tank upset strong Peshawar Red team by 2-0 in the thrilling final o and clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Football Championship played here at Sumbal Khan Football ground, Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Former Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Zahir Ali Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. Director General Sports Junaid Khan, former national footballer Haji Noor Ahmad Shah, Khawjah Muhammad Ilyas, Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, former National team skipper Gohar Zaman and large number of football enthusiasts were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed match.

Before the start of the final match the players of District Tank and Peshawar Red were introduced to the guests. The match between Tank and Peshawar Red was started on slow note and the ball in the first 20minute was confined to mid-field.

It was the 21st minute when Tank got a golden chance when center striker Jamil netted a fine goal from the 25-yard distance. It was right winger Fareed Khan’s move who travelled past three defenders when got a free ball at the center line and zoomed quickly by giving a short-pass to Jamil who netted a fine goal with his forceful kick. The goal injected new vigor in the rank of Tank forwards who time and again shattered Peshawar defence.—APP