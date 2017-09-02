Spirit of worship trains mankind to control ego: President

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the spirit of worship can make this world a heavenly place to live in because with this training, mankind learns to let go of their ego which was the real root cause of all problems. In his message on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in the country on Saturday, the president falicitated the nation and said, ‘Be it our national challenges or international crisis; if they are evaluated minutely one finds that ego has been at the core of every issue. Therefore it is imperative to seek Allah Almighty’s blessings by sacrificing our ego to make this world a place of heavenly abode.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the prayers and sacrificial offerings of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah to make it a source for earning blessings. He viewed that Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha were two obligations that were based on the spirit of self-sacrifice.

He said both these obligations related to sacrifice of life and property. The Almighty Allah through the Sunnah of His two great Prophets reminded the mankind that the essence of humanity is that they subject their every act to this injunction of the Holy Quran wherein it has been ordained: ‘Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds’.

On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, acting in the spirit of sacrifice we must look after our those brethren who, oppressed by the vicissitudes of life, have lagged behind economically. ‘We should also remember in our prayers all those sons of soil and their families who sacrificed their present for our future. Similarly we should also offer special prayers for our Kashmiri brethren who are valiantly striving to win freedom from the occupying force,’ the president advised. He prayed that Almighty Allah bless us with the real joys of Eid-ul-Azha and enable us to understand the obligation of sacrifice in its true spirit to benefit from its hidden blessings.

Meanwhile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that as a nation we have to shoulder special responsibilities of maintaining security and stability of the country. Keeping in view the crucial role, every citizen is required to render for this purpose, there is dire need to maintaining complete unity and cohesion in our ranks at all levels and to refresh our commitment for sparing no efforts for development and prosperity of the country. This he said in a statement on the eve of Eid ul Azha.—APP