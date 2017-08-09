Spirit of Math celebrates Grand Opening and Open House in Lahore

Khalid Butt

Spirit of Math, Canada’s largest after-school program for high performing students in mathematics held their grand opening and open house on 5th and 6th August respectively. The basic aim of this event was to create awareness about the brand and what it offers as an institution.

Spirit of Math has taken thousands of students in Canada from the top of their class to the top of the nation. The basic objective of this after-school programme is to enhance the power of critical thinking and logical reasoning in students to help them learn and grow in a competitive environment.

While commenting on grand opening celebrations, Kimberley Langen, Co-founder and CEO of Spirit of Math, “It used to be that societies could predict what the next 20 years would look like, therefore, education could be created to ensure that students would be ready for that future.

Now the world is changing at an unprecedented rate, and it is virtually impossible to predict, never mind to determine the content needed for education. Instead, we need to create strong problem solvers who can be leaders of tomorrow. Mathematics, if taught properly, is ideal to do this.”

This event shed light on the importance of education and how it can revolutionize the society. Kimberley Langen shared her views regarding the venture and emphasized the significance of how mathematical education can serve the society. VC Punjab University, Dr. Mujahid Kamran, VC University of South Asia, Mian Imran Masood, Director Kids Kampus, Mr. Shehryer Salamat, and Directors of Academics for The City School, Philip and Fiona Hallworth graced their presence at the grand opening celebration. The event was also attended by parents, key influencers and media personnel.

Spirit of Math offers a dynamic classroom environment while focusing on critical thinking, logical reasoning, and mathematical skills. By using their own curriculum designed over the last 30 years exclusively for high-performing students, training teachers, and expanding the series of Math workbooks, Spirit of Math is changing the course of mainstream Math courses taught in Pakistan.