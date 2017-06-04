SPIEF 2017 kicks off with Iran’s participation

Tehran

Iran’s ICT Minister Mahmoud Vaezi heads the Iranian delegation to the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) opened on Thursday evening in Russian 2nd largest city of Saint Petersburg with representatives from Iran present in the opening.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi.

Amirhossein Zamaninia, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister and Mohammad Khodadi, the head of Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, are among the members of Iran’s delegation to the event.

Meeting other world leaders and officials to share views and articulate the standpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran about the subjects discussed at the forum are among the agenda of the Iranian delegation.

The holding of several meetings of Iran-Russia joint commission for cooperation in Tehran and Moscow chaired by Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, has expanded economic and industrial relations between the two countries since the start of President Rouhani’s administration.

The cooperation includes construction of four steam power plant units in Bandar Abbas, two new reactors at Bushehr power plant, increase in trade transactions, electrification of railway lines, as well as the signing of many economic agreements such as the ‘Green’ corridor for customs services.

Tehran hosted the Russia-Iran Business Forum back in December as part of efforts to promote the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held on June 1-3, 2017 in St. Petersburg.—MNA