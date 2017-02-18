SPI-based inflation increases 0.59pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The weekly inflation for the week ended on February 16 for the combined income groups increased by 0.59 percent as compared to the previous week. According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 219.97 points against 218.69 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 2.07 per cent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 witnessed increase of by 0.54 percent as it went up from 208.98 points in the previous week to 210.10 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000,Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000, increased by 0.55 percent, 0.58 percent, 0.60 percent and 0.60 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 21 items registered decrease, while 8 items increased with the remaining 24 items’ prices unchanged. The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included eggs, gram pulse, mash pulse, LPG Cylinder, sugar, red chilly, masoor pulse and moong pulse. The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes.