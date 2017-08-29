SPFC, LCCI organize pre-bid meeting for investors

Staff Reporter

Lahore

South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) in collaboration with LahoreChamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized apre-bid meeting/seminarat LCCI to sensitize prospective investors regarding the forestry opportunity offered by the Government of Punjab. The pre-bid meeting aimed to address any queries of the investors andalso to incorporate their suggestions in the bidding proposal that can helpto make the opportunity economically and environmentally viable for investors.

A presentation oninvestment opportunities in forestry sector in South Punjab by SPFC was delivered by Tahir Rasheed,who informed that SPFC is offering 99,077 acres for afforestation and range management to investors for 15 years. He further told that the land exists in five districts of South Punjab which include Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and D.G. Khan. According to him, ‘This initiative will benefit the local economy by creating over 15,000 jobsand most importantly provide sustainably farmed wood to the wood-based industry, eventually reducing logging pressure on the natural forests of Pakistan.’

Tahir Rasheed appreciated the vision of Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab and Awais Leghari, Chairman, SPFC, and encouraged the investors to invest in this opportunity, as it offers minimum risks with high returns. He further informed that investing in SPFC’s initiative can yield profits ranging from 25-50% and that the deadline for submission of proposals is September 15, 2017.

The presentation was followed by Q&A session.On this occasion, SPFC and LCCI also signed an MoU, which was signed by Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC and Abdul Basit, President, LCCI. Through this MoU, both organizations will collaborate topromote investments in the forestry sector at large.