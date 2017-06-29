Speedy work being carried out on energy projects: Arshad

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Secretary on Information & Culture Rana Muhammad Arshad on Tuesday said that speedy work was being carried out on energy projects so as to get rid of load-shedding.

Talking to PML-N workers, he said besides construction of water reservoirs, projects of generating energy were being completed with a brisk pace in the province, adding with the completion of projects, electricity production would increase substantially.

He said sincere and serious steps taken during the last four years for overcoming energy crisis were unprecedented and energy projects were being executed speedily throughout the country including Punjab.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the projects were being executed in a transparent manner and efforts for the elimination of energy crisis were exemplary.

Meanwhile, Chairman Punjab Power Development Arif Saeed on Tuesday said that billions of rupees were being spent on Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme to promote education across the province.

In a press statement, he said that Ujala program was an historic step under which 20,000 schools would be converted to solar energy in phases. Besides, he said, the programme would benefit millions of students as without electricity schools in remote areas would be lighted to help students continue their studies.

The Punjab government, he said, was prioritizing the education sector for a bright future of Pakistan.