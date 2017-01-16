Speedy trial courts or military courts?

Facing strong opposition from different parties including allies on extension of military courts, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan Friday hinted at establishment of special courts for speedy conviction of terrorist elements. He did not elaborate further on formation of these courts yet it is certain if constituted these will be manned by civil judges.

Opposition parties are right to seek explanation from government as to what steps it has taken in last two years to introduce much needed judicial reforms so that courts could discharge their responsibility of convicting and sentencing militants in a speedy and efficient manner. While doing so they also need to be careful and not undermine the good work done by military courts which were established after Peshawar tragedy to ensure quick disposal of cases. Awarding death sentences to as many as 161 hardcore terrorists and sending one hundred and thirteen others behind the bars for varying duration is sufficient a proof the role played by these courts in dispensation of justice to those who lost their loved and dear ones in heinous and horrendous acts of terrorism. In a democratic dispensation, political parties see military courts as an embarrassment yet they should also not forget that these were established when civil judges were facing life threats for hearing terrorism related cases and in fact many judges were also targeted in different suicide attacks and bomb blasts.

There is no denying the fact that military courts can not be extended for an indefinite period but given the current situation in which judicial reforms and capacity building of police and courts is required, option of military courts is the best course to take the cases to logical conclusion. In fact strict punishment to culprits prove to be a deterrent in curbing heinous crimes and military courts while following due process of law have remained successful in achieving this very objective. However, it is beyond our understanding as to why government waited for expiry of military courts to start process of negotiations in order to give an extension to them. It could have done it much earlier in order to reach some sort of consensus and avoid any vacuum. Expiry of these military courts has only created confusion as nobody knows the fate of pending cases. Government is required to properly brief opposition and other parties on current situation as well as performance of military courts besides taking up the much delayed process of judicial reforms in cooperation with all relevant stakeholders so that judiciary could discharge its requisite functions both in ordinary and complex cases like those pertaining to terrorism. Overhauling criminal justice system — from police to prosecution, courts and judges was also part of the National Action Plan but we believe nothing substantive was done towards that end. Such a reforms package is required which prepares a pool of specialised judges and investigators who are experts in prosecuting terrorists. In this regard, we can study prevalent system in France and some other countries which have given awesome powers to ‘counter terrorism judges.’

At the same time it is also imperative to ensure that all guarantees of due process are respected when persons who are alleged to have committed terrorism-related offences are arrested, charged, detained and prosecuted. The reforms package should also include steps towards blocking frivolous litigation and imposition of penalty on parties and lawyers seeking frequent adjournments on flimsy grounds. Without removing existing flaws in the system at the earliest, we believe expecting civil judges to deliver speedy justice in terror-related cases will remain doubtful. Until that is done, let military courts function to give exemplary punishment to perpetrators of horrendous acts.

