Speed and transparency

Aamer A Najmee

Lahore

The federal government attaches utmost importance to projects in different sectors under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to ensure their timely implementation and completion with transparency. According to reports it is quite commendable to note that out of total cost of 45 billion dollars meant for CPEC, projects worth 35 billion dollars have already been started and these are at various stages of completion. This is a great achievement and the government can justifiably take pride in it.

A number of transport infrastructure projects are being implemented in different regions of the country under CPEC umbrella. As per details available from official sources, work on Havelian-Thakot section of the Karakoram Highway is in progress quite speedily and it is scheduled to be completed in 2018 and the Multan-Sukkur section of the Karachi-Peshawar Motorway is also expected to be completed in the same year i.e. 2018. Similarly expansion and reconstruction of the Karachi-Peshawar and Taxila-Havelian rail route and a new dry port at Havelian have also been initiated.

Quite obviously development of infrastructure sector in different regions of the country in due course of time will accelerate economic activity and also provide better, improved and speedy transportation facilities to the people particularly businessmen and traders as well as exporters. As is already known, projects under CPEC umbrella are being implemented in a phased manner and have been categorized and accordingly priority projects are going to be completed before 2017-18, short term projects are being implemented in such a manner to ensure their completion before 2020 as well as medium and long term projects are to be implemented covering the period between 2025-30.

No doubt CPEC is a game changer not only for China and Pakistan but also for the countries of the region as it is going to increase connectivity, reduce travelling time and distances and is ushering in an era of progress, development and opening greater employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan without any discrimination whatsoever. Please join me in praying for timely, speedy and transparent implementation, as committed by the federal and provincial governments, of all projects under CPEC umbrella without obstacles, hitches, glitches and unnecessary criticism by some quarters.