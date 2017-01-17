Speculative rumours mar upward movement of PSX

Amanullah Khan

karachi

Although KSE-100 index gained 0.4% week-on-week during last week which helped the index to attain an all-time high status yet the upward movement was marred on the back of speculative rumors indicating Chinese interest of acquiring various business entities in Pakistan. Some unfounded stories unleashed by the profiteers shattered the confidence of the investors resulting in a loss of over 300 points to the index which again met to loss making eventually dragging the index by yet another 321 points on the first trading session of the week amid a thick market volume of 316 million shares here today.

In Monday’s trading session K Electric gained the stated of volume leader with a trade o 22 million shares with a gain of 0.22 at close at Rs.9.46.

The other two volume leaders were including SSGC and Engro Fertilizer with respective trade volumes of 18 million and 16, 84 following restoration of subsidy on gas by the government. Meanwhile the international oil prices are expected to improve further provided OPEC member countries stuck to their move to cap the oil output.

It is however noteworthy that rising output from U.S. and Iraq has prevented oil prices to surge further. U.S. oil output stands at 8.95mnbpd, up from 8.5mnbpd in June last year. However, U.S. rigs count fell last week for the first time in around three months. In addition, experts believe that OPEC and other producers will cut output as part of a deal to curb global oversupply.