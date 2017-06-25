Special train operation successfully in progress

Lahore

Eid Special Train operation of the Pakistan Railways is in progress successfully to facilitate people. According to the PR sources on Saturday, additional coaches have also been attached with trains besides five special trains from Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Multan to meet the pressure of passengers on Eid. The PR Special Eid operation will continue till Wednesday night through which about 500,000 passengers are expected to be facilitated.

PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the PR administration to ensure standard prices of eatables, cleanliness and punctuality of the trains. The first train of Eid Operation 2017 carrying over 1,100 passengers having 16 bogies left from Karachi on Friday for Peshawar. People from different parts of country are leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families as first Eid special train has left for Peshawar from Karachi railway station here on Friday.

Pakistan Railways is running eight special trains on the occasion of Eid while special discount in fares has also been decided. Minister for Railways Khawja Saad Rafique had directed strict monitoring to be ensured for departure and arrival of special trains.

According to details, the Eid special train that has left City Station in Karachi has 16 economy class bogies and 11,000 passengers on board. The train will cross Khanpur, Faisalabad and Jhelum before finally stopping at Peshawar Cantonment. Sharing details about the security, Railways SSP Robin Yamin said police personnel in civilian clothes were deployed in the trains to ensure the security of passengers.

On the occasion, passengers looked delighted to be spending Eid with their families while on the other hand they also complained of being overcharged. They said that increase in numbers of the trains is quite good news for them but it is hard to get reservation of seat while most of the people had also made the advance booking of the special trains. They also demanded to lessen the fares so that they can easily travel to their homes for Eid celebrations. Bashir Khan a passenger going to Peshawar said that i am lucky to get a seat during such a rush season. He said special Eid trains from the government is a thoughtful gesture while Pakistan railway should avoid delays and ensure that trains run on time.

Another Passenger Zaman Gul said that this train is blessing as after a long work in Karachi I am leaving for hometown to get some rest and enjoy with my family. On the occasion, DCO Karachi Railway said that public confidence on Railway Department has boosted in the last few years. He claimed that trains being run this year has afforded financial benefit to Railway Department and complete security clearance have been placed to keep a strict check on the situation. Meanwhile, the second Eid train will leave for Lahore from Karachi tomorrow that will go via Multan and Faisalabad.