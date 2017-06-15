Special teams constituted to ensure quality edible items

Staff Reporter

Food adulterators are enemies of society. A comprehensive and sustained campaign is required to defeat these anti social criminal elements. Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while chairing a monthly review meeting of Directorate of Health Services.

Action against food adulterators should be made more effective, fruitful and result oriented, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz further said. Meeting was informed that especially constituted teams of Health Services Directorate of the Authority, are raiding in the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items as per required health standards during month of May.

Meeting was also informed that during the month of May, these teams have challaned 67 people and issued 88 notices to the violators of hygiene under sections of PPF Ordinance 1960. Moreover, substandard ketchup, 258 Utensils cracked, chipped, and broken were also confiscated and destroyed there and then while 29 food samples from different food outlets have also been collected and sent to laboratory for further for proper examination.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has also directed the Directorate of Health Services to continue operation against sub-standard and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to ensure the implementation of relevant rules and strict action against sub-standards, unhygienic and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to submit daily progress report in this regard.