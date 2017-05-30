Special TB centre being set up at ASH: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that a well-equipped centre for the treatment of Tuberculosis (TB) patients is being established in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) and Union Councils (UCs) will also be taken on board to ensure provision of these facilities in dispensaries, the Mayor said while chairing a meeting on “Zero TB Karachi and Rabies Free Karachi” at his office, said a statement on Monday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Hanif Mohammad, financial adviser Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Senior Director M&H, Sr. Director MSD and Director Technical Services besides a delegation from Indus Hospital led by Abdul Basit attended the meeting.

The Mayor Karachi stressed that TB treatment facilities should be available in all KMC hospitals.

Dr. Nasreen Salahudddin gave a presentation on Rabies Free Karachi during the meeting seeking cooperation and support from the KMC.

Wasim Akhtar agreed to provide all possible help and support in this connection. Director MPH KMC Asghar Abbas was nominated as a focal person for both programs to ensure effective coordination and maximum support from the KMC.