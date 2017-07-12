Special security for Chinese in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A high level meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair on Tuesday reviewed security of Chinese nationals working on various CPEC projects in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is very important for the country, therefore, security of Chinese workforce is necessary.

Murad Shah said jammers will be installed on the traveling route of Chinese. He directed the police to provide special security to the Chinese caravans. He apprised the meeting that work on eleven CPEC projects is underway.