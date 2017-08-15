Special polio campaign in four districts of KP from today

Peshawar

A three-days special anti-polio drive would be kicked off in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday August 15 targeting 0.666 million children. The special campaign would be conducted in Swabi, Buner, Haripur and Tor Ghar districts of the province. This was disclosed in a meeting held here at Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was chaired by EOC Coordinator Akbar Khan while Technical Focal Person BMGF Dr Imtiaz, Directors EPI, Dr Rahim Khattak, Dr Akram Shah and representatives of UNICEF, WHO and other partner organizations were in attendance.

The EOC Coordinator was informed that special campaign was conducted in response to virus transmission in Islamabad-Rawalpindi block. Akbar Khan was informed that all necessary arrangements including strict security measures were taken to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the campaign. A total of 2379 polio teams have been constituted out of which 2032 were mobile teams, 224 fixed teams, 113 transit teams and 10 roaming teams.

Moreover, 3384 personnel have been deployed to provide security cover to polio teams. It is pertinent to mention here that due to concerted efforts of teams and stakeholders no polio case has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2017.—APP