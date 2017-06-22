Special IPV-OPV campaign to vaccinate nomadic children in SWA

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directives of Governor KP a three days special oral polio vaccination (OPV) and injectable/inactivated polio vaccination (IPV) campaign in four tehsils of South Waziristan Agency (SWA) for vaccinating the nomadic/ high risk mobile population children, was completed under the supervision and security provided by political agent and armed force.

According to a press release issued here, this special campaign was carried out in Shakai, Birmal, Wana and Toi Khula tehsils of South Waziristan Agency wherein total of 1113 children were vaccinated by 15 skilled EPI technicians. All this population is the long range travelers who travel from Punjab via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to cooler spots in SWA and Afghanistan and thus are considered one serious risk to the program.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that “we would not spare any opportunity to reach out and vaccinate our children no matter how far and hard to reach; we are determined to Eradicate Polio from FATA and would do everything possible to maintain Zero Polio status in FATA”.

EOC Coordinator Dr. Fida Mohammad Wazir said “FATA program results have been consistent but we should be on our guard against the migrant population that can play havoc if not adequately tracked”.

He added that it was in this perspective that this special campaign was launched. He appreciated SWA health team and administration efforts who could conduct a quality campaign in this Ramadan.

Earlier Political agent SWA awarded the SWA Polio team with cash prizes for their relentless commitment and hard work. In 2017 no polio case has been reported from FATA so far while last year only two polio cases were reported from South Waziristan Agency, FATA.