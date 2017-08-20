Special incentives for young entrepreneurs in CPEC SEZs demanded

Islamabad

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Khalid Iqbal Malik Saturday called upon the government to offer special incentives and dedicate space to young entrepreneurs for investing in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Special Economic Zones (SEZs), so that they could set up business ventures and industrial units in these Zones and play effective role in the economic development of the country.

He said in a statement issued by ICCI here.

He said government should also focus on making new policies for fostering youth entrepreneurship in order to reduce unemployment and poverty in the country.

He was addressing Youth Business Development Association of Pakistan (YBDAP) that visited ICCI led by its President Raja Waqas Janjua.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan was a country of young population and government should create enabling environment to facilitate and engage youth in entrepreneurial activities.

He said if properly groomed and engaged into productive activities, youth could turn into a huge economic dividend for the country, but if left unattended, it could become a burden on the economy.

He advised youngsters to carve their career in business field for becoming job creators instead of job seekers and assured that ICCI would guide and mentor them for becoming successful entrepreneurs.

Senior Vice President,ICCI Khalid Malik, said that youth was an asset and future of Pakistan and whatever business they wanted to adopt, they should always work with honesty and commitment for achieving success in life.

President, Youth Business Development Association of Pakistan Raja Waqas Janjua said that YBDA was established to work for youth empowerment by creating opportunities for them in business field.

He said that youth was the backbone of the country and his Association would focus on engaging them in business ventures so that they could play productive role in the economic development of the nation.

He said his Association would keep close liaison with ICCI for exploiting youth talent in the best interest of the country.—APP