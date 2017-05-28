Special incentives given to farmers for boosting agri products: Musadik

Islamabad

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), government has given special incentives to the farmers for boosting agriculture products.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, “Subsidy was given to the farmers on electricity, fertilizer, seed and machinery to promote agriculture sector.” He said, “The ratio of taxes had been reduced for purchasing machinery so that the farmers could show better results in the agriculture.”

He said, “The present government had provided a special loan facility on low rates to farmers to enhance growth in agriculture sector. The agriculture economy was improving as compared to the previous years.”

“A sufficient amount was allocated in the budget for achieving results in the agriculture,” he said.—NNI