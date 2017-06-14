Special Hajj quota for 3-time applicants proposed

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday proposed to the ministry to allocate special quota for three time applicants for Hajj. The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah. Members of the committee Senators Raja Zafarul Haq, Muhammad Saleh Shah, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Prof Sajid Mir and Senator Hamza attended the meeting. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Minister of State Pir Muhammad Amin ul Hasanat Shah and senior officials of ministry attended the meeting.

The committee discussed the implementation status of its recommendations and suggested to the ministry to prepare a proper mechanism to resolve the issues of Ruet-i-Hilal committee. The committee also recommended that the names for Ruet-i-Hilal committee should be suggested by ministry to the competent authority for approval.

The officials of ministry briefed the committee about Hajj policy 2017 in detail. The committee was also briefed about the Hajj Balloting system. The members of the committee also expressed reservation over the rates of government and private Haj tour operators.

Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that efforts were being made to resolve the issues of Ruet-i-Hilal committee. He said that ministry was seriously working on this issue to avoid any controversy in Ruet-i-Hilal matters.—APP