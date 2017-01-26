Special exhibition “Manuscripts on Milad, Seerat” inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated a special exhibition “Manuscripts on Milad, Seerat” at Shamsheer-Ul-Haidry Auditorium, National Museum of Pakistan here on Thursday.

800 years old manuscript of Sahi Bukhari and approximately 200 to 800 old Quranic and Hadees Sharif manuscripts including other things have been put on display, said a statement issued here.

Sindh Minister Sardar Shah, on the occasion, said that there was a big stock of manuscripts of the country at National Museum of Pakistan that would be exhibited from time to time by thematic exhibitions.

He said that very important manuscripts had been put on display. Shah said that they had manuscripts in various languages including Sindhi, Arabic, Urdu and Farsi. He further said that a manuscript with 40 Hadees belonging to the library of King Humanyon which was read by Humanyon’s wife and King Akbar had also been exhibited.

Sardar Shah said that a manuscript had also been put on display which was written with gold and embossed. Adding that people might not find such sort of unique manuscripts in any other museum.