Special Envoy of Italy to OIC meets SG

Jeddah

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received, at his office on Monday. Ms. Elisabetta Martini, Consul General of Italy to Jeddah and Italian Special Envoy to the OIC.

During the meeting, the Secretary General and his guest had useful exchange of views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen, on his part, expressed his appreciation of Italian interest in the OIC and reiterated OIC’s interest to work together with Italy on shared issues for common benefits.—Email