Special dengue helpline for KP starts functioning

Staff Reporter

Lahore

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a special dengue helpline has been started to provide necessary guidance to the Pashto speaking populace of the KPK. According to a spokesman, helpline 0800-99000 has been started to give necessary guidance and awareness in Pashto language to the needy people.

The doctor gives guidance about precautionary measures and symptoms of the dengue disease to the people. Meanwhile, the medical teams of the Punjab province are also treating people in Peshawar as well as sensitizing them about necessary precautionary measures to deal with the dengue disease.