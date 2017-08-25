Special counters to be set up for influenza patients: minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir on Thursday directed that influenza counters H1, N1 should immediately be set up at all DHQ and THQ hospitals of the province for providing guidance to the patients.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting, held at the Primary & Secondary Health Department, to review the situation of seasonal influenza, Congo and dengue fever in Punjab, and the steps taken for controlling these diseases.

He also directed that guidelines, already circulated by the department to the hospitals, should also be sent to all healthcare providers including private general practitioners.

Kh Imran Nazir directed that a mass awareness campaign should to be launched in the local media. He directed that H1, N1 influenza should be on top of agenda in the next conference of medical superintendents.

The updated status of Congo Crimean hemorrhagic fever was also discussed in detail and it was decided to enhance already ongoing media campaign for prevention of Congo fever, especially keeping in view the massive cattle movement due to the Eid-ul-Azha.

The minister directed that the CEOs Health should remain in contact with the Livestock Department and guidelines should be implemented in letter and spirit.

It was decided to direct the Chief Executive Officers of Health of adjoining districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to be more vigilant about dengue control with all preparations.

Kh Imran Nazir made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated to check these viral diseases.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that the experts of Dengue Expert Advisory Group of the Punjab had provided capacity building training to doctors of KPK Health Department about treatment and case management of dengue patients. In addition to it, five entomologists and six assistant entomologists included in the team of Additional DG Dengue Control Punjab Dr. Farrukh Sultan have also provided capacity building trainings to the local staff about dengue surveillance and identity of dengue larvae there. On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, a dedicated helpline 0800-99000 has been started to provide guidance and awareness about dengue disease to Pashto speaking populace. Through this service, the doctor provides necessary information about precautionary measures and symptoms of dengue in Pashto language to the people.