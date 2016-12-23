Special children can become useful citizens through education: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Friday said that ensuring proper nourishment, care, education and training of special children was collective responsibility of the society and there was a need to be more responsive as a nation in this respect. He stated this while addressing as chief guest at a ceremony held as part of International Day of Physically Handicapped Persons at “Umeed Special Education School”; an institution working under the aegis of Pak Army in Peshawar.

Brig. Muhammad Ali, Lt. Col. Bilal, Principal, teachers of the institution and parents of students were also present on this occasion. The Governor, while appreciating the quality of the teaching, training and caring facilities at the school also paid tributes to the role which the Pak Army had been contributing in this respect.

Indeed, he said, we can make the special children productive citizens of the state by providing them proper educational and training facilities. Meanwhile the Governor took round of various sections of the school and also witnessed tableau presented by the students.

He also announced a grant of Rs One million for the school and Rs 5000 for each teacher of the institution. Earlier Lt. Col. Bilal briefed the Governor in detail about working of the school as well as salient features of an under construction bloc at the school.—APP