Special Chickenpox counters to be established in all hospitals

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Health department has decided to set up chickenpox counters in all hospitals situated in affected districts while Dengue wards will be converted into chickenpox wards with immediate effect.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Saturday to review Chickenpox situation in Punjab under the chairmanship of Minister Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, all CEOs, District Health Authorities attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting discussed the situation of chickenpox in the province especially in Faisalabad region.

It was also decided to display WHO guidelines in this regard at conspicuous places in the wards of hospitals.

Khawaja Imran directed the officers concerned to arrange awareness sessions for local general practitioners and WHO guidelines may also be shared with them.

He directed the authorities to display public awareness banners at prominent places, adding that training sessions of Health Professionals should also be organised in teaching hospitals.

He ordered to evolve a mechanism to collect data of Chickenpox cases from the private hospitals/health facilities as well.

He directed the CEOs Districts Health Authorities to ensure strict compliance on the instruction/SOPs to control the spread of chickenpox.