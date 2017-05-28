Special attention to be paid to uplift of social sector: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here today to review priorities of Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2017-18.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said special attention should be paid to the development of social sector in ADP 2017-18 and added that ADP will provide relief to the people in real terms and ensure sustainable development.

He said record funds have been earmarked for the development of South Punjab and implementation on mega projects will be continued for the prosperity of people of the region.

He said that project of provision of potable water will be started from South Punjab and development of underdeveloped areas is among the priorities of the government.

Therefore, more funds will be allocated for the development and prosperity of far-flung areas under ADP, he added. He said special measures will be taken for the development of the agriculture and welfare of farmers, adding a network of carpeted roads has been laid in rural areas under Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program and this program will continue during the upcoming financial year. He said the saving of billions of rupees has been made by ensuring transparency in mega projects and the policy of saving will be continued in future as well.

He said that provision of standardized medical facilities is mission of the government which will be fulfilled at all costs. He said all projects will complete in time by utilizing funds and the people will get fruits of the policies of the government, adding development and progress will continue at the same pace in the upcoming financial year. Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of concerning departments and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to review security arrangements for the protection of life and property of the people during Ramadan. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that security arrangements should be further improved during Ramadan to ensure peace and tranquility.