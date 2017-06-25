Special arrangements in hospitals during Eid days

Larkana

The Sindh Health department has issued special directives to the heads of hospitals to make special arrangements for dealing any eventuality during the Eid-ul-Fitr days. The Medical superintendents and administrators have been asked to assign special duties to doctors besides other staff during the Eid for the patients’ management. Blood banks attached with the public hospitals have also been directed to ensure sufficient quantity of blood to meet any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, following these directives, the administration of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Saturday completed arrangements to provide intensive care and maximum medical treatment facilities to patients during Eidul Fitr holidays. According to a spokesman, the hospital administration will monitor all the departments while doctors, nurses and para-medical staff will remain on duty round the clock during official announced Holidays.—APP