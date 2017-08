Staff Reporter

A six-day anti-polio drive was launched on Thursday in Union Councils deemed sensitive here. During the drive, which will end on August 8, organized by Sindh Emergency Operation Centre children under polio threat will be administered anti-polio drops. According to Director Health Karachi Dr. Taufeeq , around 400,000 children will be administered anti-polio drops in the 13 sensitive Union Councils of Karachi.

