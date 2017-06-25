Speakers term clean water situation in Sindh very serious

Staff Reporter

Speaker in a seminar termed the clean drinking water situation in Sindh province very serious and deplored the non-implementation of policies and laws enacted pertaining to the general public specially for their health.

This was expressed in a seminar titled “Water, Sanitation and Hygiene issues in Sindh” organized by the Hands, a non-governmental organization in partnership with USAID at a local hotel here.

The seminar was attended by Sindh Parliamentarians including PML-N’s Sorath Thebo and Haji Shafi Jamot, PPP’s Jam Madad Ali, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and Dr Rafique Banbhan of PML-F and PPP leader Pir Mazhar and others.

USAID’s Deputy Mission Director Sindh and Balochistan Denise A. Herbol said that the situation of clean drinking water in Sindh was very serious.

She said that USAID-Pakistan was spending around $50 millions only in Sindh specially Jacobabad city to improve water system.

She said that collectively a system could be built to improve conditions of water, sanitation and hygiene in the province.

Denise further said that there was also need for training the municipality staff to implement policies.

USAID had been working in partnership various organizations to this important initiative and also in the field of education, health etc, she added. Haji Shafi Jamot was of the view that the provincial government was not willing to resolve water issue.