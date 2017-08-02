Speakers suggest reforms in curriculum for inter-religious harmony

Staff Reporter

The curriculum at various levels in Pakistan was needed to get purged from all sort of bigoted views and hate speeches to cultivate a forward looking and progressive society. The biased teaching and distorted worldview had contributed in the present state of intolerance and extremism that has shaken the entire social, political and cultural ethos of Pakistan and this retrogression and degeneration was the major factor deterring us to achieve peace and progress. Speakers said this while sharing their views at seminar ‘Reforms in the Educational Curriculum’ held by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) here.

Dr. Arif Alivi, MNA Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf, said that correcting our curriculum was a key to nurture the sentiments of love and co-existence in our society. He said that this should be done as a national obligation and all the stakeholders were needed to be consulted to reach at a curriculum that could respond to the needs of today’s life.