Speakers stress need to review soil management

City Reporter

Speakers stressed that there is dire need to review the soil management practices to exploit the soil resources and balanced nutrient use may help to address the soil health issue.

They stated this while addressing at a national dialogue on “Soil Health Status of Pakistan: Potential Threats and Remedial Measures” held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

On the occasion, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest, while scientists from various organizations including Dr. Abdul Majeed Country Manager ICARDA, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.

While sharing their views, speakers also highlighted various issues related to Pakistani soil, problems, solutions and sustainable use of soils as a precious resource. They also urged to create awareness among the farmers & decision makers for the importance of soils for human health and recommended to promote private sectors, especially agro-based industries to work for management of soil and environment.