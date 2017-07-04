Speakers pay tributes to Col. Amjad Hussain Sayed

Staff Reporter

The speakers here at condolence reference paid glowing tributes to the services and contribution of Col. Amjad Hussain Sayed for the cause of Pakistan. In this connection, a reference was held here at Preston University (PU) on Monday.

The reference was jointly organized by the University and Archeological and Historical Association of Pakistan (AHAP),in memory of Col.Amjad Hussain Sayed father of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed. Addressing to the participants Muwahid Hussain Shah son of late Col.Amjad Hussain Sayed said,”My father approach towards life was very positive he had lost his mother at a very early chilhood when he was only one year old,he always believe that whatever happened in anyone’s life is by the Will of God”.

He said he had a graet sense of honor he always says ,”Donot go after wealth because when wealth is lost nothing lost but when honor lost everything lost. He always talked about how to give right to others. Dr Ghanzanfar Mehdi said,Col.Amjad Hussain Sayed had devoted much of his life to military with true dedication.