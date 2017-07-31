Speakers pay rich tribute to Pir Lasani

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Hazrat Pir Habib-ur-Rehman also known as Pir Lasani (RA) enlightened the hearts and minds of people with the love for the Holy prophet (SAWW) and intuitive apprehension of spiritual truth.

“The life and personality of Pir Lasani (RA) is an inspiration for ignorant humanity,” said Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, custodian of Eidgah Shrine, in his telephonic address from Bradford (Britain) on the occasion of 28thdeath anniversary of Pir Lasani (RA) at Eidgah Sharif here Sunday. Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman is currently on a preaching tour of Britain.

The custodian of Eidgah Shrine said that PirLasani (RA) spent his whole life abiding by the commandments of Allah Almighty and following the teaching of the Holy Prophet (SAWW). Because of this, his name is still alive in memories of people, he added:

On the occasion, Captain (Retd.) Abdur Rehman, Brig (Retd.) Muhammad Shabbir, Khawaja Wajahat Jameel, Mufti Muhammad Suleman Rizvi, Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Allam Farooq Usmani, Maulana Zia-ul-Hassan Ziaie, Hafiz Muhammad Bashir Sialvi and other scholars also addressed the congregation. They paid rich tributes to Pir Lasani (RA) and said that he always stressed upon his develops to turn towards the real center of their power i.e. Medina Munnawara. They said that Pir Lasani (RA) spent his whole life in promoting love for the Holy Prophet (SAWW) among Muslims.

In the end, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman prayed for the unity among Muslims, progress, prosperity and security of Pakistan and liberation of Kashmir, Palestine.