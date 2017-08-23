Speaker’s neutrality

As per parliamentary traditions, after the general election is held and national and provincial assemblies come into existence accordingly, the members elect the Speaker and Deputy speaker of the respective houses. Party securing majority and opposition benches put up their candidates for the august offices of the Speaker of the National and Provincial Assemblies. After the election quite obviously with the voters of majority party, Speakers are elected. No doubt they are nominated by the majority and opposition parties separately but after their election, they become custodian of the entire house at the national and provincial levels and are according to the established parliamentary practices are expected to run the business of the national and provincial legislatures according to the rules of business of the respective houses with utmost neutrality and impartiality. If the custodians of the national and provincial legislatures fail to uphold neutrality and impartiality of their high offices in accordance with the parliamentary traditions and practices, then who should be doing that?

MOHSIN A H SHAIKH

Lahore

Related