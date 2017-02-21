Speakers condemn state sponsored terrorism in Occupied Kashmir

Staff Reporter

In connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday organized a seminar in cooperation with the Pakistan Study department of the unive-

rsity.

Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam was the chief guest of the ceremony while eminent scholar and renowned academician Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Pervez Iqbal Cheema, head Contemporary Affairs National Defence University (NDU) and Prof Dr. Muhammad Khan were the guest speakers of the ceremony. Director General, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and large number of students were present on the occasion.

Speakers said that self-determination is the basic right and the world should pay attention on this grave issue which may become a threat for the peace of the whole region and peace could not prevail in the South Asia until and unless the Kashmir issue is resolve according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Speakers criticized the dual standards of western powers on Kashmir issue and demanded that this issue must be resolved according to the resolution of United Nations.

“Indian brutalities and grave human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir should be stopped immediately and recent amendment in Indian constitution regarding Kashmir must be withdrawn” they demanded. They termed Kashmir is an unfulfilled agenda of the division of subcontinent. Speakers lamented that the Indian Occupied forces have violated human rights and international laws and promoting state sponsored terrorism in Kashmir. At the end a walk was arranged to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.