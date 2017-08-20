Speakers call for using language as tool to promote unity

Staff Reporter

Speakers at a two-day international seminar arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) concluded here on Saturday emphasized the need to use national language (Urdu) as a tool to promote unity and harmony in the country. They underlined the need of proper arrangement of translating regional languages into Urdu for inter-culture harmony.

And at the same time there should be intellectual dialogue among various civilizations and linguistic groups to achieve common objectives. The event was organized by the University’s Department of Urdu, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission. Its inaugural session was addressed by President AJK, Sardar Masood Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and eminent writer and poet Iftikar Arif.

The event, organized by the University was largely attended by intellectuals and researchers from home and abroad.